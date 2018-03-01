Genesis Trading Offers Digital Currency Lending

Genesis Global Trading, an institutional trading firm offering two-sided liquidity for digital currencies, announced the launch of Genesis Global Capital, a digital currency lending .

With the service, institutional investors can borrow bitcoin, ether and other digital currencies in large quantities over fixed-terms. The borrowing can be for digital currencies in sizes from $100,000 upwards from two weeks to six months depending on one's business need.

"With the launch of Genesis Capital, active hedge funds and other institutional investors can take advantage of this as a way to either hedge total portfolio risk or take speculative short positions," the company stated.

Genesis Global pointed out that firms trading bitcoin futures or options find it advantageous to have bitcoin on borrow because they can short-sell those to delta-hedge their long derivative positions.

Genesis noted that the institutional-focused lending service will increase general liquidity in the marketplace and encourage new financial institutions to participate in a two-sided market. It will also increase the working capital that companies use to scale their digital currency-centric businesses, the company added.

According to Genesis, market-makers, hedge funds and trading firms requires to borrow digital currencies in order to short spot, deploy towards market-making strategies, and to use as additional working capital.

"As businesses increasingly build products and services around bitcoin, they may need to finance their daily operation by borrowing bitcoin or other currencies...We expect many different types of these use cases to emerge in addition to the obvious ones that exist today and plan to evolve our offerings along with the market," the company noted.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Technology News