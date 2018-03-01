Germany's Bitwala To Launch Crypto-first Banking Service

German blockchain-based payment service provider Bitwala announced it will launch blockchain driven banking within the next few months which will offer a banking experience that merges the cryptocurrency and fiat currency worlds in one bank account.

The account will precisely act as a bridge between banking and bitcoin, enabling a seamless transition between the crypto and fiat worlds.

The crypto-first banking service will provide an online bank current account that enables you to buy and sell bitcoin directly, make and receive payments and manage your finances all in one place. It will combine all the features of traditional banking with the crypto .

The Bitwala contactless debit card will bring the crypto and fiat worlds together, enabling the account holder to spend their balance and withdraw money at millions of ATMs instantly, anywhere in the world. The company added that these debit cards will also "have much lower fees and higher spending limits."

Meanwhile, the account holder will also be able to store, receive and send bitcoin securely and enjoy managing transactions all in one place. No one will be able to access funds without the bitcoin wallet passphrase or your private key.

The Bitwala Bitcoin wallet is claimed to be a secure and convenient way to manage bitcoin. The user can export private keys and stay in control of bitcoin through any number of forks.

The company noted that the banking approval is currently pending with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority of Germany or BaFin.

Once approved by BaFin, it will provide a German bank account that will come with an International Bank Account Number or IBAN for international funds transfers as well as Swift Bank Identifier Codes or BIC and accompanying real debit card from Master Card.

The BaFin approval will also mean that funds up to 100,000 euros in all German bank accounts will be guaranteed by the deposit guarantee scheme of German banks. It will also come with bank-grade security across its platform to protect data and funds.

