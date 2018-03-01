Stocks May See Further Downside In Early Trading - U.S. Commentary

Stocks may see initial weakness on Thursday, extending the sharp pullback seen over the course of the two previous sessions. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the , with the Dow futures down by 74 points.

Lingering concerns about the outlook for interest rates may weigh on the markets ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's second day of testimony on Capitol Hill.

Powell is due to appear before the Senate Banking Committee after his remarks before the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday sparked fears the Fed may raise interest rates more than previously estimated.

With Powell's prepared remarks likely to mirror those he delivered before the House committee, traders are likely to focus on the question-and-answer segment for clues about the outlook for rates.

On the U.S. economic front, the Labor Department released a report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell to a nearly fifty-year low.

The report said initial jobless claims fell to 210,000 in the week ended February 24th, a decrease of 10,000 from the previous week's revised level of 220,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 226,000.

With the unexpected decrease, initial jobless claims fell to their lowest level since hitting 202,000 in December of 1969.

A separate report from the Commerce Department showed personal income increased by slightly more than expected in the month of January, while personal spending rose in line with estimates.

The Commerce Department said personal income climbed by 0.4 percent in January, matching the increase seen in December. Economists had expected income to rise by 0.3 percent.

Additionally, the report said personal spending edged up by 0.2 percent in January after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.4 percent in December.

Personal spending had been expected to rise by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.3 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

Shortly after the start of trading, the Institute for Supply Management is due to release its report on national manufacturing activity in the month of February.

The ISM's purchasing managers index is expected to edge down to 58.7 in February from 59.1 in January, although a reading above 50 would still indicate growth in manufacturing activity.

The Commerce Department is also scheduled to release its report on construction spending in the month of January. Construction spending is expected to rise by 0.3 percent.

After moving to the upside early in the session, stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading day on Wednesday. The major averages bounced back and forth across the unchanged line before closing firmly in negative territory for the second straight day.

The major averages accelerated to the downside going into the close, ending the session at their worst levels of the day. The Dow plunged 380.83 points or 1.5 percent to 25,029.20, the Nasdaq slumped 57.35 points or 0.8 percent to 7,273.01 and the S&P 500 tumbled 30.45 points or 1.1 percent to 2,713.83.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 plummeted by 1.6 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed by 0.7 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has fallen by 0.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 1 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 1.5 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are sliding $0.43 to $61.21 a barrel after tumbling $1.37 to $61.64 a barrel on Wednesday. An ounce of gold is trading at $1,305.90, down $12 compared to the previous session's close of $1,317.90. On Wednesday, gold edged down $0.70.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 106.86 yen compared to the 106.68 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.2176 compared to yesterday's $1.2194.

