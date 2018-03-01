Trump's Close Confidante Hope Hicks Leaves White House

Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump's closest confidantes and longest-serving advisers, said Wednesday she is resigning as White House Communications Director.

The 29-year-old former model is leaving Trump after serving in key posts of his , election campaign and administration, including as campaign spokesperson and Director of Strategic Communications.

The reasons for Hicks' departure are unclear, but the move comes a day after she testified before the House Intelligence Committee for eight hours on allegations related to Russian interference during the 2016 presidential campaign.

CNN reported that Trump berated Hicks for being "so stupid" in admitting to Congress she sometimes tells "white lies" for the President.

But Hicks said that she had "no words" to express her gratitude to Trump.

Trump responded by saying he will miss having Hicks by his side.

"But when she approached me about pursuing other opportunities, I totally understood. I am sure we will work together again in the future" Trump said.

"Hope is outstanding and has done great work for the last three years," he added. Trump described Hicks as "smart and thoughtful" and "a truly great person."

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said there is no one that can fill the void Hicks will leave behind.

"She is in a league of her own and no one can replace her," Sanders said. "Far and away one of the most talented and skilled people I've ever met and coming to work won't be the same without her."

Hicks is the latest among a series of top officials leaving the White House in more than a year of the Trump administration and the fourth individual to resign as the White House Communications Director. Sean Spicer, Mike Dubke, and Anthony Scaramucci were her predecessors.

