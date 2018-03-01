Democrat David Baria Enters Mississippi Senate Race

Longtime Democratic state lawmaker David Baria has officially jumped into the Mississippi Senate race after submitting the necessary paperwork on Wednesday.

"I want to give voters a true choice, and I plan to spend the campaign listening to voters and working hard to earn their trust," Baria said in a statement.

He added, "I appreciate all of the encouragement and support that I have gotten during the time leading up to this decision."

The announcement by Baria comes a day after Mississippi state senator Chris McDaniel announced a primary challenge to incumbent Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss.

Entrepreneur and venture capitalist Howard Sherman, the husband of actress Sela Ward, also entered the race on the Democratic side.

A report from Jackson, Mississippi's Clarion-Ledger said national Democrats saw a potential parallel with Mississippi and Alabama if McDaniel entered the race.

Former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice Roy Moore defeated Senator Luther Strange, R-Ala., in the Republican primary but lost to Democrat Doug Jones in the general election amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

In a post on Twitter on Tuesday, President Donald Trump expressed his support for Wicker, citing his help in passing the Republican tax reform bill.

"@SenatorWicker of Mississippi has been a great supporter and incredible help in getting our massive Tax Cut Bill done and approved. Also big help on cutting regs," Trump tweeted. "I am with him in his re-election all the way!"

(Photo: barialaw.com)

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Political News