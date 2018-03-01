Major Averages Posting Modest Gains In Mid-Day Trading - U.S. Commentary

After showing a lack of direction earlier in the session, stocks continue to turn in a lackluster performance in mid-day trading on Thursday. The major averages have spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.

Currently, the major averages are posting modest gains. The Dow is up 47.38 points or 0.2 percent at 25,076.58, the Nasdaq is up 19.17 points or 0.3 percent at 7,292.18 and the S&P 500 is up 5.96 points or 0.2 percent at 2,719.79.

The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as traders are keeping a close eye on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's second day of testimony on Capitol Hill.

Powell is testifying before the Senate Banking Committee after his remarks before the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday sparked fears the Fed may raise interest rates more than previously estimated.

The Fed chief added to uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates after telling the Senate committee there was not yet been strong evidence of a decisive increase in wages.

"We see wages by a couple of measures trending up a little bit, but most of them continuing to grow at two and a half percent," Powell said.

"Nothing is suggesting to me that wage inflation is at a point of accelerating," he added. "I would expect that some continued strengthening in the labor market can take place without causing inflation."

Before the start of trading, the Labor Department released a report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell to a nearly fifty-year low.

The report said initial jobless claims fell to 210,000 in the week ended February 24th, a decrease of 10,000 from the previous week's revised level of 220,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 226,000.

With the unexpected decrease, initial jobless claims fell to their lowest level since hitting 202,000 in December of 1969.

A separate report from the Commerce Department showed personal income increased by slightly more than expected in the month of January, while personal spending rose in line with estimates.

The Commerce Department said personal income climbed by 0.4 percent in January, matching the increase seen in December. Economists had expected income to rise by 0.3 percent.

Additionally, the report said personal spending edged up by 0.2 percent in January after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.4 percent in December.

Personal spending had been expected to rise by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.3 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

The Institute for Supply Management also released a report showing an unexpected acceleration in the pace of growth in the manufacturing sector in the month of February.

The ISM said its purchasing managers index climbed to 60.8 in February from 59.1 in January, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the manufacturing sector. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 58.7.

With the unexpected increase, the purchasing managers index reached its highest level since hitting 61.4 in May of 2004.

Sector News

Energy stocks are seeing considerable strength on the day after turning in some of the market's worst performances in the previous session.

The rebound by energy stocks comes despite a continued decrease by the price of crude oil, with crude for April delivery sliding $0.48 to $61.16 a barrel.

Reflecting the strength in the energy sector, the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index is up by 1.7 percent and the Philadelphia Oil Service Index is up by 1.3 percent.

Significant strength is also visible among transportation stocks, as reflected by the 1.3 percent gain being posted by the Dow Jones Transportation Average.

On the other hand, gold stocks have moved notably lower amid a decrease by the price of the precious metal. Gold for April delivery is falling $4.20 to $1,313.70 an ounce.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 plummeted by 1.6 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed by 0.7 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.8 percent, the French CAC 40 Index slumped by 1.1 percent and the German DAX Index plunged by 2 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have pulled back near the unchanged line after seeing early strength. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by less than a basis point at 2.859 percent.

