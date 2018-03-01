European Markets Drop Further In Cautious Trading

The European ended Thursday's session firmly in negative territory, extending its recent losses. Yesterday's pullback on Wall Street and some mixed corporate earnings from the Europe contributed to weakness at the open. Traders were also in a cautious mood as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell returned to Capitol Hill to provide further testimony.

Powell comments before Congress earlier this week sparked concerns that the Fed may raise interest rates more than previously estimated.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 1.26 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone blue chip stocks decreased 1.16 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 1.10 percent.

The DAX of Germany dropped 1.97 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 1.09 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.78 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 1.28 percent.

In Frankfurt, online fashion retailer Zalando tumbled 6.18 percent after unveiling expansion plans.

Beiersdorf declined 4.51 percent after its full year 2017 profit after tax dropped 5.2 percent.

In Paris, Carrefour plunged 6.02 percent after reporting a net loss for 2017 and issuing a cautious outlook for 2018.

Essilor rose 4.87 percent. The eye-care firm lifted dividend after delivering another year of earnings growth.

In London, flooring retailer Carpetright plummeted 22.49 percent after issuing its third profit warning in three months.

WPP, the world's largest advertising firm, sank 8.18 percent. The company lowered its long-term profit outlook, saying it is facing significant challenges.

Laird soared 74.29 percent after it agreed to be acquired by Advent International.

Bovis Homes Group rallied 1.71 percent. The homebuilder announced a special dividend despite posting a drop in full-year profit.

CRH climbed 1.79 percent. The building materials group lifted dividend after reporting a 16 percent rise in 2017 pre-tax profit.

Employment services group Adecco sank 8.23 percent in Zurich after posting slower revenue growth at the start of 2018.

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's biggest brewer, jumped 2.23 percent in Brussels after its fourth-quarter profit topped expectations.

The Eurozone manufacturing sector continued to expand at a robust pace in February but the pace of growth slowed from January, final data from IHS Markit showed Thursday. The factory Purchasing Managers' Index fell to a 4-month low of 58.6 from 59.6 in January. Nonetheless, the score was above the flash 58.5.

The euro area unemployment rate remained unchanged in January, data published by Eurostat showed Thursday. The jobless rate held steady at 8.6 percent in January, but down from 9.6 percent registered in the same period of last year. This was the lowest rate recorded in the euro area since December 2008.

The British manufacturing sector expanded at the weakest pace in eight months in February, survey data from IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed Thursday. The Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, dropped slightly to 55.2 in February from 55.3 in January. Economists had expected the index to fall to 55.0.

UK mortgage approvals rose to a 6-month high in January, the Bank of England reported Thursday. The number of mortgages approved in January rose to 67,478 from 61,692 in December. This was the highest level since July 2017 and above consensus of 62,000.

UK house prices increased at the slowest pace in six months in February, data from Nationwide Building Society showed Thursday.

House prices climbed 2.2 percent year-on-year in February, weaker than January's 3.2 percent increase. This was the slowest since August, when prices grew 2.1 percent. House price inflation was forecast to slow to 2.6 percent.

China's manufacturing sector continued to improve in February despite a moderation in production growth, survey data from IHS Markit showed Thursday.

The Caixin manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose slightly to 51.6 in February from 51.5 in January. It was above the expected level of 51.3.

For the second consecutive week, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday unexpectedly showing a weekly decline in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits. The report said initial jobless claims fell to 210,000 in the week ended February 24th, a decrease of 10,000 from the previous week's revised level of 220,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 226,000 from the 222,000 originally reported for the previous week.

A report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed U.S. personal income increased by slightly more than expected in the month of January, while personal spending rose in line with estimates.

The Commerce Department said personal income climbed by 0.4 percent in January, matching the increase seen in December. Economists had expected income to rise by 0.3 percent.

Additionally, the report said personal spending edged up by 0.2 percent in January after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.4 percent in December. Personal spending had been expected to rise by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.3 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

Indicating an unexpected acceleration in the pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector, the Institute for Supply Management released a report on Thursday showing its index of activity in the sector rose to a nearly fourteen-year high in February.

The ISM said its purchasing managers index climbed to 60.8 in February from 59.1 in January, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the manufacturing sector. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 58.7.

With a decrease in spending on private construction offsetting a jump in spending on public construction, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing U.S. construction spending was roughly unchanged in the month of January.

Construction spending in January was estimated at an annual rate of $1.263 trillion, nearly the same as the revised December estimate. Economists had expected construction spending to rise by 0.3 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis