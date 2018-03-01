The Swiss Stock Market Extended Its Losing Streak

The Swiss stock market ended Thursday's session with a significant loss, extending its losing streak to three days. The pullback has dropped the market below the 8,800 point level.

Traders were in a cautious mood as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell returned to Capitol Hill to provide further testimony. Powell's comments before Congress earlier this week sparked concerns that the Fed may raise interest rates more than previously estimated.

The Swiss Market Index decreased by 1.28 percent Thursday and finished at 8,792.38. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 1.64 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 1.34 percent.

Employment services group Adecco sank 8.2 percent after its fourth quarter profit fell short of expectations. The company also stated that it is experiencing slower revenue growth at the start of 2018.

Aryzta also posted heavy losses, weakening by 4.7 percent. Shares of the bakery group are already down 40 percent from the end of 2017.

Lonza and Vifor Pharma dropped by 3.3 percent each. Sika declined 2.9 percent, Logitech surrendered 2.8 percent, Clariant fell 2.7 percent and Swatch lost 2.6 percent.

Kuehne + Nagel dropped 1.7 percent, extending yesterday's losses following its disappointing financial report.

The index heavyweights all finished in the red Thursday. Novartis decreased 0.9 percent and Nestlé dropped 1.1 percent. Shares of Roche also slid 0.3 percent.

