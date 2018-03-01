PETROBRAS: Court Approves Preliminary Agreement To Settle Class Action

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Brazilian state-owned oil company Petrobras reported that a New York Court preliminarily approved the agreement to end a class action against the company in the United States. Petrobras said it would notify all claimers about the terms of the proposed deal.

In a statement, the company said that the American justice would also consider possible objections that are presented, hold a hearing to determine whether the agreement is fair and reasonable on June 1, and then decide on final approval of the agreement.

The company said that the agreement is intended to "resolve all pending and prospective claims by purchasers of Petrobras securities in the United States and by purchasers of Petrobras securities that are listed for trading in the United States or that cleared or settled through the Depository Trust Company."

Petrobras said the decision means an important step in resolving the lawsuits brought against it before the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York in connection with crimes against the company discovered by Operation Car Wash.

Under the agreement, the state-owned company denies any responsibility and places itself as a victim of the acts revealed by the operation, as recognized by Brazilian authorities. As a victim, Petrobras has already recovered R$ 1.475 billion in Brazil and will continue to seek all legal measures against companies and responsible individuals.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.