ARGENTINA: Macri Promises To Meet Inflation And Fiscal Deficit Targets

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Argentina's President Mauricio Macri told the local Congress that this year his administration would meet the inflation target of 15% and achieve the fiscal deficit target.

In a speech, Macri announced that he would send the labor inclusion bill "so that thousands of workers" can work under formal contracts. He added that "unemployment is falling and the total number of registered employees has risen to 270,000." However, he remarked that "half of the workers in Argentina remains in informality."

Also, Macri committed to equal wages for men and women "becoming a reality."

"We can not allow a woman to earn less than a man, it is not fair, it is not right, and according to the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC), that difference reaches 30%," he said.

Finally, the president claimed that "the worst is over," alluding to the Kirchnerist heritage, and that from now on, in the second stage of his presidential term, "come the years when we are going to grow."

by Agencia CMA Latam

Economic News

