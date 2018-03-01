GERDAU: We Will Keep A Strong Presence In The United States - CEO

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau has a strong presence in the United States despite the company's divestment program over the last few years, amounting to around R$ 6.3 billion, Gerdau's CEO Gustavo Werneck said on Wednesday during a teleconference with journalists.

"The United States will continue to be our priority market, just like Brazil," said the executive, adding that the company is in the final stage of its divestment program. "We do not have anything to announce right now about this," he said.

Werneck pointed out that Gerdau will keep on seeking to reduce its indebtedness in 2018 and that the automotive industry in Brazil should grow significantly this year. "We should see a production of 3 million units, returning to better levels. We are optimistic about the Brazilian in 2018," he said.

About the United States, Gerdau's chief executive said that the tax reform in the country is positive for Gerdau's in the medium and long terms. Werneck pointed out that tax cuts in the United States could boost domestic demand and strengthen the company's business.

Regarding the evolution of Section 232 in the United States, which raises the rate for imported steel, the company executives chose not to comment because they are still analyzing the move.

