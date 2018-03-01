LATAM CALENDAR: Economic Data Expected In Latin America On Friday

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Here is a list of economic data releases expected for Friday in Latin America. All times are Eastern Time (ET).

<> Brazil: the January producer price index will be published at 7 AM by the national statistics office (IBGE).

<> Colombia: the January exports data will be published at 10 AM by the national statistics office (DANE).

<> Colombia: the February producer price index will be published at 2 PM by the national statistics office (DANE).

<> Argentina: the January monthly survey of market expectations (REM) will be published at 3 PM by the central bank.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.