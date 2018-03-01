VENEZUELA: Country Postpones Election To The Second Half Of May

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Venezuelan government rescheduled the presidential elections to the second fortnight of May after an agreement with some opposition parties. The vote was initially scheduled for April 22, but the chairwoman of the National Electoral Council of Venezuela (CNE), Tibisay Lucena, reported the conclusion of an "electoral guarantee agreement."

The pact was signed by representatives of the political organizations that nominated President Nicolás Maduro for his reelection, and by parties that support the opposition candidate Henri Falcón, Avanzada Progresista, Copei and the MAS.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Unity Table (MUD) opposition coalition did not sign the agreement because it has decided to boycott the elections.

The agreement announced includes the election of state and municipal legislative councils in the country in the second half of May and, at the moment, excludes the possibility of electing a new National Assembly.

Also, the request for an observation mission led by the United Nations (UN) is reiterated, and it is agreed to hold a new day for the Electoral Registry (CNE) both in Venezuela and abroad.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.