New Zealand Building Permits Rise 0.2% In January

The total number of building permits issued in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on month in January, Statistics New Zealand said on Friday - coming in at 1,916.

That follows the 9.5 percent contraction in December.

Individually, permits were issued for 1,380 stand-alone houses; 352 townhouses, flats, and units; 135 apartment units; and 49 retirement village units.

The regions consenting the most new dwellings were: Auckland with 718, Canterbury with 292 and Waikato with 193.

