South Korea Industrial Output Jumps 1.0% In January

Industrial production in South Korea climbed seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent on month in January, Statistics Korea said on Friday.

That follows the 1.7 percent decline in December.

On a yearly basis, industrial production jumped 4.6 percent after dropping 4.6 percent in the previous month.

The index of all industry production was up 1.2 percent on month and 4.5 percent on year.

