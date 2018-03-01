Tokyo Overall Inflation Rises To 1.4% In February

Overall inflation for the Tokyo region - considered a leading indicator for the nationwide trend - advanced an annual 1.4 percent in February, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.

That was in line with expectations and up from 1.3 percent in January.

Core CPI, which excludes prices for fresh food, climbed 0.9 percent on year. That exceeded expectations for 0.8 percent and was up from 0.7 percent in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, overall Tokyo inflation was flat and core CPI added 0.1 percent.

