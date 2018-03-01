Japan Monetary Base Climbs 9.4% In February

The monetary base in Japan was up 9.4 percent on year in February, the Bank of Japan said on Friday - standing at 471.638 trillion yen.

That follows the 9.7 percent spike in January.

Banknotes in circulation were up an annual 4.6 percent, while coins in circulation gained 1.2 percent.

Current account balances spiked 11.0 percent, including a 9.1 percent jump in reserve balances.

The adjusted monetary base perked 10.1 percent on year to 481.483 trillion yen following the 4.1 percent contraction a month earlier.

