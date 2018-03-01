COLOMBIA: Farc Leader To Resume Political Campaign After Attack

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Rodrigo Londoño, presidential candidate for the political party Revolutionary Alternative Force of the Common (FARC), announced that he would resume his political campaign for the upcoming presidential elections, scheduled to May. Londoño has suspended his campaigning due to attacks occurred at the beginning of February.

"I am not going to renounce my candidacy, I assumed the candidacy challenge because I am sure that on this path we will meet people who want to build a peaceful Colombia alongside us," Londoño said at a press conference.

The former guerrilla leader said he trusts that the government will take the necessary measures for the delivery of campaign resources, especially since the FARC has complied with all the points of the peace agreement signed in 2016, which led to its conversion in a political party.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.