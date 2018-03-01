South Korea Manufacturing Sector Slows In February - Nikkei

The manufacturing sector in South Korea continued to expand in February, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Friday with a PMI score of 50.3.

That's down from 50.7 in January, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, output and new orders expanded at a slower pace, although employment returned to growth.

Firms continued to raise selling prices.

