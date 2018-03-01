Thai Manufacturing Sector Accelerates In February - Nikkei

The manufacturing sector in Thailand continued to expand in February, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Friday with a PMI score of 50.9.

That's up from 50.6 in January, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, the fastest rise in new orders in more than two years led to the first increase in backlogs since last summer.

Inflationary pressures continued to intensify.

