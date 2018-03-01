COLOMBIA: ELN Lacks Credibility To Resume Peace Talks - Santos

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Colombia's President, Juan Manuel Santos, claimed that the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla group lacks coherence so that it can achieve credibility in the face of any future peace talks.

"We have a counterpart, which we have repeatedly said, lacks total coherence to be able to have credibility in any dialogue towards the future," the president said.

"We sat with them and on January 9 of this year and said: we are going to take a break. They did not want to accept us prolonging the ceasefire. We were going to sit down and renegotiate a new ceasefire and two hours after they started again with their terrorist attacks."

He also said later "we would sit down to talk again," but the group perpetrated "a terrorist attack in the city of Barranquilla, where many police died."

He said that a couple of days ago that organization made a statement, publicly received by him with pleasure, about a ceasefire between March 9 and 13 for the elections of Congress.

"That was said in the morning, and within a few hours there was an attack in which five of our soldiers were killed, ten were wounded," he said.

