European Economics Preview: UK Construction PMI Data Due

Purchasing Managers' survey from the UK and retail sales from Germany are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's retail sales for January. Sales are forecast to rise 0.7 percent on month, reversing a 1.9 percent fall in December.

In the meantime, Germany's import price figures are due. Economists forecast import prices to climb 0.7 percent annually after climbing 1.1 percent a month ago.

At 3.00 am ET, foreign trade from Hungary and GDP data from the Czech Republic are due.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes revised quarterly national accounts. The statistical office is expected to confirm 0.3 percent sequential economic growth for the fourth quarter.

Half an hour later, the UK CIPS/Markit construction PMI is due. The index is seen rising to 50.5 in February from 50.2 in January.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area producer prices for January. Economists forecast producer price inflation to ease to 1.6 percent from 2.2 percent in December.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.