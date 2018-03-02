logo
European Economic News
Plus   Neg
Share
Email
Comment

Estonia Retail Sales Fall In January

Estonia's retail sales registered a decline at the start of the year, after rebounding in the previous month, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Friday.

Retail trade turnover, except of motor vehicles and motor cycles, dropped 1.0 percent year-over-year in January, reversing a 1.0 percent rise in December.

The decline in January was mainly driven by a 17.0 percent plunge in sales of automotive fuel.

The turnover of grocery stores decreased 2.0 percent annually in January, while those of stores selling manufactured goods grew by 7.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales tumbled 20.0 percent from December, when it surged by 18.0 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.

comments powered by Disqus
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2018 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Privacy   |   Feedback   |   Sitemap