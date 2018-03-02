Denmark Jobless Rate Remains Stable In January

Denmark's unemployment rate held steady in January, after falling in the previous month, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Friday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 4.1 percent in January, the same rate as in December.

Gross unemployment declined to 111,200 in December from 113,200 in the preceding month.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 16 to 24 age group, edged down to 2.4 percent from 2.5 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.