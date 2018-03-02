Hungary Dec Trade Surplus Revised Up

Hungary's foreign trade surplus increased more than initially estimated in December, latest figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Friday.

The trade surplus for December was revised up to EUR 513 million from EUR 502 million reported earlier.

In the corresponding month last year, the surplus was EUR 490 million.

Exports climbed 2.5 percent year-over-year in December, in line with the flash data published on February 9.

Imports rose 2.3 percent in December from a year ago, slower than the 2.5 percent increase estimated initially.

In the year of 2017, the external trade surplus was EUR 8.1 billion.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.