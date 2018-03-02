FTSE 100 Extends Slide; LSE Shares Drop Over 3%

U.K. shares fell on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled plans to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, risking retaliation from major trade partners like China and Europe.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 41 points or 0.57 percent at 7,134 in late opening deals after closing 0.8 percent lower on Thursday.

London Stock Exchange Group tumbled 3.2 percent despite reporting a rise in annual profit and revenue.

GKN shares declined 1.2 percent. The engineering group confirmed that it is in talks about selling its automotive to Dana.

Plastic and fibre products manufacturer Essentra rallied 4.5 percent after narrowing its annual pre-tax loss.

Packaging and paper company Mondi advanced 1.6 percent. The company announced a special payout after reporting modest growth in full-year underlying profit.

