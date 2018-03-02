Will These 10 Pharma Stocks Surge Or Crash?

Clinical trial data is an important catalyst, and it can send the stocks soaring or stumbling depending upon the news.

Listed below are ten biotech/pharma companies, which are due to report trial results of their respective drug candidates this month.

1. Altimmune Inc. (ALT)

Altimmune is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company having two product candidates in its pipeline - NasoVAX, a phase II seasonal influenza vaccine candidate, and HepTcell, a phase I immunotherapeutic candidate for the potential cure of chronic hepatitis B.

Initial data from the phase II study of NasoVAX are due this quarter (period ending March 30, 2018).

The Company had reported positive initial data from its HepTcell phase I study in December 2017. HepTcell was well tolerated, and the preliminary data showed evidence of dose dependent increases in cellular immune response to HBV antigens. The full analysis of all data through the post dosing period in the phase I study is also expected this quarter.

ALT closed Thursday's (Mar.1) trading at $1.58, unchanged fom the previous day's close.

2. Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANTH)

Anthera Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing drugs for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency and B-cell associated renal diseases.

The lead drug candidate is Sollpura, which is under phase III development, for the treatment of Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency, dubbed RESULT.

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency is a condition in which enzymes secreted from the pancreas, in response to a meal, are insufficient for maintaining normal digestion.

The top line data from RESULT are expected to be reported later this quarter (Mar.2018).

If approved, Sollpura has the potential to be the first oral, non-porcine pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy.

ANTH closed Thursday's trading at $2.18, up 1.40%.

3. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals the obesity drug Belviq, and has three investigational clinical drug candidates - Ralinepag, a phase III-ready compound, for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Etrasimod, which is under phase II study for ulcerative colitis, and APD371, also under phase II study, for the potential treatment of visceral pain, specifically pain associated with Crohn's disease.

Data from the phase II study of Etrasimod in ulcerative colitis are expected this quarter (period ending March 30, 2018).

ARNA closed Thursday's trading at $40.67, up 4.90%.

4. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)

Cidara is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing new anti-infectives.

The Company's lead drug candidate is Rezafungin, which is under a phase II international trial in the treatment of candidemia and invasive candidiasis called STRIVE.

The topline data from STRIVE are expected by the end of the first quarter (March 2018).

CDTX closed Thursday's trading at $7.10, up 5.97%.

5. Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical is focused on developing potential therapies for eye diseases.

The Company's proprietary suspension formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide for suprachoroidal administration (suprachoroidal CLS-TA) is being studied for potential administration both alone and together with an intravitreal anti-VEGF agent.

A pivotal phase III trial of suprachoroidal CLS-TA in patients with macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis, dubbed PEACHTREE, is underway. Preliminary results from this trial are due this month.

CLSD closed Thursday's trading at $7.03, up 8.82%.

6. Dermira Inc. (DERM)

Dermira is a biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies for patients living with chronic skin conditions.

The Company's lead drug candidate is Glycopyrronium tosylate, an investigational topical therapy for potential use in adult and adolescent patients who suffer from primary axillary hyperhidrosis (excessive underarm sweating).

The NDA for Glycopyrronium tosylate is under FDA review, with a decision expected by June 30, 2018.

Next up in the pipeline is Olumacostat glasaretil, which is under two phase III trials, in patients ages nine years and older with acne vulgaris.

The top line data from the phase III trials, dubbed CLAREOS-1 and CLAREOS-2, are due in the first quarter of 2018 (March).

DERM closed Thursday's trading at $24.28, down 5.56%.

7. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)

Esperion is focused on developing convenient, cost-effective, once-daily, oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C).

The Company's lead drug candidate is Bempedoic acid, a once-daily, oral LDL-C lowering drug that significantly reduces elevated LDL-C levels in patients with hypercholesterolemia, including patients inadequately treated with current lipid-modifying therapies.

Bempedoic acid is under a global pivotal phase III program consisting of 4 studies - Studies 1, 2, 3, 4.

Top-line results from the pivotal phase III Study 4 of Bempedoic acid in atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease patients on Ezetimibe and low dose statin background therapy are expected this month.

A phase II clinical study of Bempedoic acid when added-on to an injectable proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 inhibitor (PCSK9i) therapy is also underway, and top line data are expected this month.

ESPR closed Thursday's trading at $76.96, down 4.29%.

8. Flex Pharma Inc. (FLKS)

Flex Pharma is engaged in developing innovative and proprietary treatments for cramps and spasticity associated with the severe neurological diseases of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis and peripheral neuropathies such as Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT).

The Company's lead candidate is FLX-787.

Top-line results from a phase II placebo-controlled, cross-over study testing FLX-787 in patients who suffer from spasticity, cramps and spasms as a consequence of multiple sclerosis, which is ongoing in Australia, are due in late Q1, 2018. (March, 2018).

FLKS closed Thursday's trading at $4.13, up 0.73%.

9. G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer.

The Company has 3 drug candidates in its pipeline namely, Trilaciclib, G1T38 and G1T48.

The most advanced investigational drug is Trilaciclib, which is under four phase II clinical trials - three studies in patients with small-cell lung cancer (SCLC), and one study in patients with triple-negative breast cancer.

Top line data from the first of three small-cell lung cancer studies - i.e., phase 2a trial of chemotherapy with or without Trilaciclib in first-line SCLC is expected this month.

GTHX closed Thursday's trading at $23.87, up 5.67%.

10. Immuron Limited (IMRN)

Immuron is focused on developing oral drugs for various immune mediated and inflammatory disorders like non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diabetes, colitis, arthritis, inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), liver fibrosis and other chronic disorders.

The Company has two investigational drugs in clinical testing - IMM-124E and IMM-529.

IMM-124E is under phase II trials in the indications of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), alcoholic steatohepatitis (ASH), and pediatric nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). The second drug candidate IMM-529 is under a phase I/II trial in patients with Clostridium difficile infections (CDI).

The top line results from the phase II study of IMM-124E in NASH are due this quarter (period ending March 2018).

IMRN closed Thursday's trading at $8.21, down 2.38%.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News