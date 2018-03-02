Austria Producer Price Inflation Slows Further

Austria's producer price inflation eased for the second successive month in January, though slightly, preliminary figures from Statistics Austria showed Friday.

Producer prices climbed 1.3 percent year-over-year in January, just below the 1.4 percent increase in December.

Prices for intermediate goods grew 2.5 percent annually in January and energy prices went up by 0.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices increased 0.4 percent from December, when it dropped by 0.1 percent.

