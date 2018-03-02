Wall Street To Open In Red

Asian shares tumbled on Friday and European shares are trading deeply down. Early signs also suggest that Wall Street might see red at opening. Global continue to react to President Trump's tariff on steel and aluminum imports.

The earnings season is almost over, and J.C. Penney, Foot Locker and Gap will be reporting today.

On the economic front, University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment is scheduled today.

As of 6.45 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 209.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 15.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slipping 58.25 points.

U.S. stocks closed lower on Thursday. The Dow plummeted 420.22 points or 1.7 percent to 24,608.98, the Nasdaq tumbled 92.45 points or 1.3 percent to 7,180.56 and the S&P 500 slumped 36.16 points or 1.3 percent to 2,677.67.

On the economic front, the Institute for Social Research of the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment for February will be published at 10.00 am ET. The economic analysts are looking for consensus of 99.5, slightly down from 99.9 in January.

Baker-Hughes Rig Count for the week will be published at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North American Rig Count was 1284 and U.S. count was 978.

In the corporate sector, London Stock Exchange Group Plc reported an increase in fiscal 2017 profit before tax from continuing operations to 564 million pounds from last year's 364 million pounds. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations surged 141 percent to 153.6 pence from 63.8 pence a year ago. Underlying profit before tax was 750 million pounds, compared to 623 million pounds a year ago. Underlying earnings per share from continuing operations were 148.7 pence, compared to 124.7 pence last year. Total revenue for the year increased 17 percent to 1.77 billion pounds from prior year's 1.52 billion pounds. On an organic and constant currency basis, revenues grew 10 percent.

Marathon Oil Corp. announced its complete exit from from Liby as it has signed and closed on the sale of its subsidiary, Marathon Oil Libya Limited. The entity was holding Marathon's 16.33 percent non-operated interest in the Waha concessions in Libya, to Elf Aquitaine SAS, a subsidiary of Total S.A., for cash consideration of $450 million. The divestiture represents a complete country exit for Marathon Oil.

Asian shares finished in the red on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 19.23 points or 0.59 percent to 3,254.53 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were down 485.37 points or 1.56 percent at 30,558.88.

Japanese shares tumbled. The Nikkei average slumped 542.83 points or 2.50 percent to 21,181.64, the lowest closing level since Feb. 14. The index fell 3.2 percent for the week. The broader Topix index closed 1.83 percent lower at 1,708.34, dragged down by steel and aluminum companies.

Australian shares extended losses for the third straight session. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 44.40 points or 0.74 percent to 5,928.90 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 47.30 points or 0.78 percent at 6,028.40.

European shares are trading lower. The CAC 40 of France is down 100.81points or 1.89 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 275.26 points or 2.26 percent. FTSE 100 of England is down 73.62 points or 1.03 percent. Swiss Market Index is slipping 97.62 points or 1.11 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50, that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 1.80 percent.

