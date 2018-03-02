Uber Co-founder Garrett Camp Launches New Cryptocurrency 'Eco'

Uber co-founder Garrett Camp, who has also founded the accelerator/venture fund Expa, is creating a new cryptocurrency, named "Eco."

In a white paper, the Eco Foundation said it is designing a global currency protocol, an open source platform. It is seeking to create the most usable digital currency platform to date, offering users an alternative to bitcoin, gold and fiat currency at Eco.com.

"New payment systems are needed that are not controlled by a central institution, and that provide better user experiences using mobile devices," it said.

Eco's network will partner with universities to build the Eco platform. The Eco network operates based on collective incentive, rather than individual reward.

An initial supply of 1 trillion tokens will be generated over several years. Eco plans to distribute 50 percent of the token supply to the first 1 billion unique, verified human users on the platform; 20 percent to verified nodes (partner universities) and their network of researchers and developers; 10 percent to be held by the Eco Foundation to fund operations and community grants; and 10 percent to active contributors and advisors. The remaining 10 percent will be allocated to strategic partners worldwide.

Talking about the need for a new digital currency, Camp told Fortune, "The more research I did, the more I was not really wanting to buy a large amount of any one of them. I realized it might be better to release a new project from a different philosophical standpoint with cooperation from a lot of universities, scientists, and research institutes—like the Internet."

Camp along with some partners affiliated with Expa will reportedly donate $10 million to seed the foundation with an operating budget.

