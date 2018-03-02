Cryptocurrencies Are Failing, Carry Classic Signs Of Bubbles, BoE's Carney Warns

Cryptocurrencies are failing as they are proving to be poor short-term stores of value with many of them showing signs of classic bubbles and the time has come to regulate them like the rest of the financial system, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney warned Friday.

"The prices of many cryptocurrencies have exhibited the classic hallmarks of bubbles including new paradigm justifications, broadening retail enthusiasm and extrapolative price expectations reliant in part on finding the greater fool," Carney said in a speech delivered virtually to the inaugural Scottish Economics Conference at Edinburgh University.

Though Carney disapproved cryptocurrencies, he expressed interest in their underlying technologies such as blockchain.

"Authorities should be careful not to stifle innovations which could in the future improve financial stability; support more innovative, efficient and reliable payment services as well as have wider applications," he said.



In the same vein, Carney said cryptocurrencies need not be banned as they pose no material risk to the whole financial system, but they must be regulated.

"The time has come to hold the crypto-asset ecosystem to the same standards as the rest of the financial system," he said.

"Being part of the financial system brings enormous privileges, but with them great responsibilities."

