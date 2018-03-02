Stocks Likely To Extend Recent Sell-Off In Early Trading - U.S. Commentary

With traders worried about a potential trade war, stocks may extend a recent sell-off in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a notably lower open for the , with the Dow futures down by 247 points.

The downward momentum on Wall Street comes as traders express concerns about the impact President Donald Trump's plans to impose new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports will have on global trade.

Trump indicated Thursday that he plans to impose a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports.

The tariffs are likely to benefit U.S. steel and aluminum producers, although some officials have warned of retaliation by the European Union and China.

Trump shrugged off the concerns in a post on Twitter early Friday morning, calling trade wars "good" and "easy to win"

"When a country (USA) is losing many billions of dollars on trade with virtually every country it does with, trade wars are good, and easy to win," Trump said.

He added, "Example, when we are down $100 billion with a certain country and they get cute, don't trade anymore-we win big. It's easy!"

Following Trump's announcement, several industry groups warned that the tariffs will lead to increased costs and hamper their ability to create jobs.

Shortly after the start of trading, the University of Michigan is scheduled to release its revised report on consumer sentiment in the month of February.

The consumer sentiment index for February is expected to be downwardly revised to 99.5 from the preliminary reading of 99.9, although that would still be up from the final January reading of 95.7.

Stocks moved considerably lower during trading on Thursday, extending the sharp pullback seen over the two previous sessions. The major averages showed a lack of direction early in the day session but slid firmly into negative territory as the day progressed.

While the major averages climbed off their lows of the session, they still posted steep losses on the day. The Dow plummeted 420.22 points or 1.7 percent to 24,608.98, the Nasdaq tumbled 92.45 points or 1.3 percent to 7,180.56 and the S&P 500 slumped 36.16 points or 1.3 percent to 2,677.67.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region saw significant weakness during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plunged by 2.5 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dove by 1.5 percent.

The major European markets have also moved sharply lower on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has slumped by 1.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are down by 1.9 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are slipping $0.17 to $60.82 a barrel after falling $0.65 to $60.99 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after tumbling $12.70 to $1,305.20 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are jumping $18.20 to $1,323.40 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 105.37 yen compared to the 106.24 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.2317 compared to yesterday's $1.2267.

by RTT Staff Writer

