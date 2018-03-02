Liechtenstein's Bank Frick Allows Direct Crypto Investment Via Offline Storage

Liechtenstein's Bank Frick & Co. AG has launched direct investment in cryptocurrencies with secure safekeeping in offline "cold storage wallets," targeting professional market participants and financial intermediaries.

Bank Frick is the first financial institution in Liechtenstein, the sixth-smallest country in the world, to offer the trading of five leading cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), Ripple (XRP) and Ether (ETH). The investments can be made using euros, US dollars and Swiss francs.



The family-run bank said the cryptocurrencies are held in "cold storage wallets" which are strongly protected offline storages not connected to Internet. This makes it impossible for hackers and thief's to access the client's crypto-assets in the wallets.

Apart from the usual client identification and verification as for traditional banking, Bank Frick has also a verification and identification process of the money used to invest in crypto-assets.

"Our services are in demand from companies across the whole of Europe,"Chief Client Officer Hubert Büchel said.

The bank's clients can invest only once a day through the Frick platform."We aim to place crypto-banking on at least the same level of quality as traditional banking."

As part of its digital strategy, Bank Frick became the first bank to launch a crypto-currency basket tracker based on BTC and ETH in September 2017 that allows professional investors to add cryptocurrencies to their portfolios.

