U.S. Ambassador To Mexico Resigns

The U.S. ambassador to Mexico has resigned.

Roberta Jacobson, 57, is the latest in a series of high-profile diplomats to quit the State Department under the Trump administration.

A career diplomat with more than 30 years in government service, Jacobson reportedly decided to quit ahead of President Donald Trump's move to replace her.

In a note to embassy staff, Jacobson said it was a difficult decision to leave, especially when "the U.S.-Mexico relationship is at a crucial moment."

Jacobson's resignation comes at a time the bilateral ties between the North American neighbors are strained over immigration, trade and other sensitive subjects.

She said her resignation will take effect on May 5th.

Jacobson was serving as the Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs when President Barack Obama appointed her as the Mexican Ambassador in June 2016.

