Major Averages Bounce Off Early Lows But Remain Negative - U.S. Commentary

After initially showing a significant move to the downside, stocks have regained some ground over the course of morning trading on Friday. The major averages have climbed off their lows of the session but remain in negative territory.

Currently, the Dow is underperforming the other major averages, slumping by 254.71 points or 1 percent to 24,354.17. The Nasdaq is down 19.57 points or 0.3 percent at 7,161.00 and the S&P 500 is down 12.19 points or 0.5 percent at 2,665.48.

The initial weakness on Wall Street came as traders expressed concerns about the impact President Donald Trump's plans to impose new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports will have on global trade.

Trump indicated Thursday that he plans to impose a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports.

The tariffs are likely to benefit U.S. steel and aluminum producers, although some officials have warned of retaliation by the European Union and China.

Trump shrugged off the concerns in a post on Twitter early Friday morning, calling trade wars "good" and "easy to win"

"When a country (USA) is losing many billions of dollars on trade with virtually every country it does with, trade wars are good, and easy to win," Trump said.

He added, "Example, when we are down $100 billion with a certain country and they get cute, don't trade anymore-we win big. It's easy!"

Following Trump's announcement, several industry groups warned that the tariffs would lead to increased costs and hamper their ability to create jobs.

On the U.S. economic front, the University of Michigan released a report showing consumer sentiment improved by slightly less than initially estimated in the month of February.

The report said the final reading on the consumer sentiment index for February came in at 99.7 compared to the initial estimate of 99.9. Economists had expected the index to be downwardly revised to 99.5.

Despite the downward revision, the consumer sentiment index for February is still well above the final January reading of 95.7.

After seeing some strength in the previous session, steel stocks have shown a significant move to the downside on the day. Reflecting the weakness in the sector, the NYSE Arca Steel Index is plunging by 3.1 percent.

Considerable weakness is also visible among oil service stocks, which are moving lower along with the price of crude oil. With crude for April delivery sliding $0.72 to $60.27 a barrel, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index is tumbling by 2 percent.

Financial, housing, and computer hardware stocks are also seeing notable weakness in morning trading, while strength is visible among biotechnology stocks.

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region saw significant weakness during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plunged by 2.5 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dove by 1.5 percent.

The major European markets have also moved sharply lower on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has slumped by 1.4 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index are down by 2.3 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.

In the bond market, treasuries are giving back ground after showing a strong move to the upside in the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 4.8 basis points at 2.852 percent.

