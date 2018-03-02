Major Averages Turn Mixed After Seeing Initial Weakness - U.S. Commentary

Stocks have shown a significant recovery attempt over the course of the trading session on Friday after an early move to the downside. The major averages have climbed well off their worst levels of the day, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq peeking into positive territory.

Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed performance. While the Nasdaq is up 6.55 points or 0.1 percent at 7,187.11, the S&P 500 is down 4.72 points or 0.2 percent at 2,672.95 and the Dow is down 217.71 points or 0.9 percent at 24,391.27.

The initial weakness on Wall Street came as traders expressed concerns about the impact President Donald Trump's plans to impose new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports will have on global trade.

Trump indicated Thursday that he plans to impose a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports.

The tariffs are likely to benefit U.S. steel and aluminum producers, although some officials have warned of retaliation by the European Union and China.

Trump shrugged off the concerns in a post on Twitter early Friday morning, calling trade wars "good" and "easy to win"

"When a country (USA) is losing many billions of dollars on trade with virtually every country it does with, trade wars are good, and easy to win," Trump said.

He added, "Example, when we are down $100 billion with a certain country and they get cute, don't trade anymore-we win big. It's easy!"

Following Trump's announcement, several industry groups warned that the tariffs would lead to increased costs and hamper their ability to create jobs.

The subsequent rebound by the may be partly due to bargain hunting following the sharp pullback seen in recent sessions.

Nonetheless, a steep drop by shares of McDonald's (MCD) continues to weigh on the Dow, with the fast food giant slumping by 5.2 percent.

The drop by McDonald's comes after RBC Capital Markets cut its price target on the company's stock to $170 from $190 after a slow start for the chain's new value menu.

Sector News

Most of the major sectors have climbed off their worst levels of the day, although considerable weakness remains visible among steel stocks.

The NYSE Arca Steel Index is off its lows of the session but remains down by 1.9 percent, more than offsetting the gain posted in the previous session.

On the other hand, biotechnology stocks have shown a strong move to the upside on the day, driving the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index up by 2.1 percent. The index is rebounding after a three-day losing streak.

Biogen (BIIB) and AbbVie (ABBV) have turned higher despite voluntarily withdrawing their relapsing multiple sclerosis drug Zinbryta from the global markets,

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region saw significant weakness during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plunged by 2.5 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dove by 1.5 percent.

The major European markets also moved sharply lower on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index tumbled by 1.5 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index plummeted by 2.3 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.

In the bond market, treasuries have pulled back after showing a strong move to the upside in the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 6.2 basis points at 2.866 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

