The Swiss Stock Market Sank Lower On Concerns Over Potential Trade War

The Swiss stock market ended Friday's session with a significant decline, extending its recent losing streak to four days. The market ended the trading week with an overall loss of 3.6 percent. This marks the second time this year that the market has suffered a weekly decline of over 3 percent.

Investors remain concerned over the prospect of rising interest rates, but have also begun to worry about the impact President Donald Trump's plans to impose new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports will have on global trade. Trump indicated Thursday that he plans to impose a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports.

The Swiss Market Index decreased by 1.86 percent Friday and finished at 8,628.51. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 2.23 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 1.79 percent.

Cement giant LafargeHolcim sank 7.5 percent after it posted a fourth-quarter net loss of 3.12 billion Swiss francs, hit by an impairment charge.

Financial stocks were under heavy pressure at the end of the trading week. Credit Suisse sank 3.6 percent, UBS weakened by 3.4 percent and Julius Baer fell 2.6 percent.

Swiss Life and Baloise dropped by 2.9 percent each, while Zurich Insurance and Swiss Re surrendered 2.5 percent each.

Among the cyclicals, Sika declined 3.0 percent, Schindler decreased 2.8 percent and ABB lost 2.3 percent.

Adecco finished lower by 1.6 percent, after tumbling by over 8 percent yesterday following its disappointing annual report.

Some of the more defensive names fared better on Friday. Nestlé fell 1.3 percent, Swisscom forfeited 1.1 percent and Roche slid 0.4 percent.

