COLOMBIA: Country And U.S. Agree To Expand Anti-drugs Cooperation

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The United States and Colombia agreed to expand their anti-drugs cooperation in the next five years and implement a strategy to cut cocaine production by half by 2023, said U.S. assistant secretary of state for political affairs Thomas Shannon.

Shannon and Colombian Foreign Minister María Ángela Holguín spoke to the media after high-level talks held Thursday at the Palacio de San Carlos.

The U.S. official said that important commitments were achieved, including "a joint commitment by Colombia and the United States to expand counter-narcotics cooperation over the next five years in recognition of shared interests and responsibilities to achieve a steady reduction in the smuggling of illegal drugs."

Holguín added that "this effort includes the national implementation of a full and comprehensive anti-drug strategy that aims at reducing the estimated production of cocaine and coca crops by 50% by 2023 compared to current levels."

by Agencia CMA Latam

