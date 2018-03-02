BRAZIL: Producer Price Index Rises 0.43% In January, From 0.42% In December

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Brazil's Producer Price Index (PPI) rose by 0.43% in January 2018, keeping the pace recorded in December 2017, when it increased by 0.42% (revised data, from 0.46% in the original reading), said the South American country's statistics institute (IBGE). In 12 months through January, the Brazilian PPI advanced 4.28%.

According to IBGE, half of the 24 activities surveyed showed positive price variations, compared to 16 segments in the previous month.

The PPI measures the evolution of prices of products "at the factory gate," before taxes or freight costs.

by Agencia CMA Latam

