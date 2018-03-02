COLOMBIA: Current Account Deficit Falls To US$ 10.359 Billion In 2017

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Colombia's current account deficit shrank by US$ 1.77 billion in 2017 from a year before, to US$ 10.359 billion, according to the country's central bank. As a proportion of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the Colombian current account deficit decreased from 4.3% to 3.3%.

The 100 basis-point decline is a result of a lower current account deficit (60 bp), Colombia's GDP growth in pesos (30 bp) and the strengthening of the Colombian peso versus the U.S. dollar (10 bp).

The 2017 current account deficit reflects negative results for factor income (US$ 8.167 billion), trade in goods (US$ 4.766 billion) and trade in services (US$ 4.111 billion). Net cash transfers last year totaled US$ 6.685 billion and mitigated the current account deficit.

by Agencia CMA Latam

