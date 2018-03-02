BRAZIL: Job Creation In January Hits Best Result For The Month In Six Years

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Brazilian labor market added 77,822 jobs in January, the best result for the month since 2012, according to official data. During January, there were 1,206,676 layoffs and 1,284,498 admissions. In the last 12 months, Brazil created 83,539 jobs posts.

Job creation was led by the manufacturing sector (+49,500 jobs), followed by service providers (+46,544), agriculture (+15,633), construction (+14,987) and utilities (+1,058). Meanwhile, commerce (-48,747), public administration (-802 ) and mining (-351) had a negative impact on employment.

The State of São Paulo was the one with the highest number of jobs created, of 20,278 jobs, followed by Rio Grande do Sul, with 17,769 jobs, and Santa Catarina, with 17,348 more jobs. On the other hand, Rio de Janeiro (-9,830) and Pernambuco (-4,837) were the ones that most closed job posts in the first month of 2018.

by Agencia CMA Latam

Economic News

