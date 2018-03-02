ARGENTINA: Judge Brings A New Case To Trial Against Cristina Kirchner

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Argentinean justice Julián Ercolini brought to trial the case that investigates former President Cristina Kirchner for alleged corruption in an inquiry on public road works awarded to Grupo Austral, owned by businessman Lázaro Báez, a friend of the Kirchner family, in the province of Santa Cruz.

The case investigated 52 contracts won by Austral for works in the province of Santa Cruz for 46 billion pesos. Prosecutors and the judge saw irregularities in these concessions because many of them did not materialize.

"Cristina Elisabet Fernández, in her capacity as President of the Nation, between December 10, 2007 and December 9, 2015, would have harmed the interests entrusted to her by violating her duty to administer and faithfully take care of the assets of the national state that were under the scope of its responsibility, according to its quality of head of government and political head of the general administration of the country," Ercolini wrote in his decision.

The judge closed the investigation and ordered that the former president and 15 other people be sent to trial, including the former Federal Planning Minister Julio De Vido, the former secretary of Public Works José López, the former undersecretary of Public Works Coordination and cousin of Néstor Kirchner, Carlos Kirchner, the businessman Lázaro Báez and his son Martín - who were in charge of the company Austral Construcciones - and the former National Roads director Nelson Periotti.

Cristina Kirchner is also on trial for the "dollar futures" case and should also be targeted on a case regarding a memorandum between Argentina with Iran signed during her administration.

