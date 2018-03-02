LATAM CALENDAR: Economic Data Expected In Latin America In The Next Week

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Here is a list of economic data releases expected for the next week in Latin America. All times are Eastern Time (ET).
Monday, 3/5
<> Chile: the January economic activity index will be published at 8 AM by the central bank.
<> Chile: the most recent monetary policy meeting minutes will be published at 4 PM by the central bank.
<> Colombia: the February consumer price index will be published at 7 PM by the national statistics office (DANE).
Tuesday, 3/6
<> Brazil: the January industrial output data will be published at 7 AM by the national statistics office (IBGE).
<> Mexico: the February consumer confidence index will be published at 9 AM by the national statistics office (INEGI).
Wednesday, 3/7
<> No relevant data expected
Thursday 3/8
<> Chile: the February consumer price index will be published at 6 AM by the national statistics office (INE).
<> Brazil: the February crop output forecast will be published at 7 AM by the national statistics office (IBGE).
<> Mexico: the February consumer price index will be published at 9 AM by the national statistics office (INEGI).
<> Mexico: the February producer price index will be published at 9 AM by the national statistics office (INEGI).
<> Peru: the monetary policy decision will be published at 4 PM by the central bank.
Friday, 3/9
<> Brazil: the February consumer price index will be published at 7 AM by the national statistics office (IBGE).
by Agencia CMA Latam
