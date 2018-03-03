BRAZIL: IPOs To Remain Strong In 2018, Says B3 Investor Relations Director

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Brazil will continue to see strong momentum for Initial Public Offering (IPO) operations during 2018, said B3's investor relations director Daniel Sonder. According to him, there are at least ten companies that filed documents with regulators to list on Bovespa in the first quarter of 2018.

"We were seeing good names coming on the market. We thought it would calm down earlier in the year, that companies would leave to do the operations at the end of last year, but we saw the filings continue through the beginning of the year," Sonder said.

by Agencia CMA Latam

