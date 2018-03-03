B3: Payout For Shareholders Will Be Above 70% From 2020

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Brazilian stock exchange B3 plans to keep shareholder payment levels at 70% of net income by 2020, when that level may be higher, said B3's investor relations director Daniel Sonder said. According to him, that goal depends on keeping a low leverage ratio.

Currently, B3 net debt is twice the company's EBITDA 2019, the company intends to reduce net debt to the same level of EBITDA.

"When we reach the desired leverage level we can increase earnings distribution. We will maintain at 70% for the next two years, and it may go above 70% after that," he said.

by Agencia CMA Latam

