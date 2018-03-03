COLOMBIA: Colcap Falls 0.40% Weighed By Uncertainty On Avianca Deal

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Colcap, the main index of the Colombian Stock Exchange, fell 0.40% near the end of the session, to 1,460.47 points, as uncertainty about an Avianca deal with United Airlines weighed both on the company stocks and the Colombian market.

Marcela Ramírez, an analyst at Acciones & Valores, noted that Bancolombia's shares were higher after Thursday's losses, mitigating Colcap's decline.

The shares of Preferencial Bancolombia (+1%), Bancolombia (+0.78%), and Banco de Bogotá (+0.73%) are rising, while Avianca (-3.51%), ISA (-2.46%), and Sura (-1.69%) trade lower.

The locally traded U.S. dollar closed at 2,898.00 Colombian pesos, marking a drop 0.45%, still affected by Donald Trump's decision to increase duties on steel and aluminum imported by the United States.

Natalia Granados, an analyst at Global Securities, noted the after Trump's comments the greenback fell to a two-week low against the Japanese yen and fell from seven-week highs against the euro after two consecutive days of gains.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.