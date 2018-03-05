RBA Rate Decision On Tap For Tuesday

The Reserve Bank of Australia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.

Australia also will see Q4 numbers for current account and January data for retail sales. The current account deficit is pegged at A$12.2 billion following the A$9.1 billion shortfall in the three months prior. Retail sales are tipped to add 0.4 percent on month after sliding 0.5 percent in December.

