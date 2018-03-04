Australia Service Sector Slows In February - AiG

The service sector in Australia continued to expand in February, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed on Monday with a Performance of Service Index score of 54.0.

That's down from 54.9, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

It was the 12th straight month of expansion.

Individually, all five sub-indexes expanded including new orders, sales, employment, deliveries and stocks.

Capacity utilization dropped back to 78.0 percent, down from 81.1 percent in January but remained above the long-term average of 75.6 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

