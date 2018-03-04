Australia Inflation Tipped To Slow In February - TD Securities

Consumer prices in Australia are predicted to slow in February, the latest survey from TD Securities and the Melbourne Institute revealed on Monday - with prices expected to ease 0.1 percent on month.

That follows the 0.3 percent monthly increase in January.

On a yearly basis. Consumer prices are tipped to rise 2.1 percent - accelerating from 2.0 percent in the previous month.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

