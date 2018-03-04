Australia Building Approvals Spike 17.1% In January

The total number of building approvals issued in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 17.1 percent on month in January, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Monday - coming in at 19,851.

That topped expectations for an increase of 5.0 percent following the 0.2 percent gain in December.

On a yearly basis, building approvals advanced 12.0 percent - again exceeding expectations for a decline of 0.5 percent following the 5.0 percent contraction in the previous month.

The value of total building approved rose 2.7 percent in January.

by RTT Staff Writer

